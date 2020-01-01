About this product

YiLo carries one of the largest selections of Recreational and Medical marijuana-infused edibles, drinks and snacks in Arizona. We carry classics like marijuana brownies and cookies, plus items from the new frontier of medical marijuana edibles like high-end chocolate bars, all kinds of drinks, CBD-rich tinctures and taffies, cannabis suckers and lozenges, granola and power bars, and fancy confections like Twinkies and pot-infused cupcakes and much more… We also carry a great selection of sugar-free, vegan and gluten-free marijuana edibles. ​ The selection of products may vary between Medical and Recreational shops, so make sure to ask for your favorite YiLo Edible(s).