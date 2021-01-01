 Loading…

  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Peanut Butter Breath Crystals 1g
Hybrid

Peanut Butter Breath Crystals 1g

by JAR Co.

JAR Co. Concentrates Solvent Peanut Butter Breath Crystals 1g

Peanut Butter Breath Crystals 1g by JAR Co.

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Humulene

Peanut Butter Breath is a hybrid marijuana strain known for its sedating effects. Crossed with Do-Si-Dos and Mendo Breath, Peanut Butter Breath has a unique nutty and earthy terpene profile when smoked. Beyond the terps, this strain will bring you down into a quality state of chill and relaxation. Originally from ThugPug Genetics, Peanut Butter Breath is very popular and there are many Do-Si-Dos and Mendo Breath crosses out there—breeders Clout King have one called “Peanut Butter Cup.”

