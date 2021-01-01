 Loading…

Sativa

Silver Haze Distillate Cartridge 0.5g

by JAR Co.

JAR Co. Concentrates Cartridges Silver Haze Distillate Cartridge 0.5g

About this product

Silver Haze Distillate Cartridge 0.5g by JAR Co.

About this brand

About this strain

Silver Haze

Silver Haze
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Terpinolene
  3. Caryophyllene

Silver Haze delivers the full-strength Haze experience in a fatter, faster, more compact form. Crossing Haze with Northern Lights, Silver Haze maintains strong but clear-headed effects. Introduced by Sensi Seeds, Silver Haze gets its name from the massive amount of shiny THC glands covering the buds. 

 

