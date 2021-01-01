 Loading…

Hawaiian Haze #15

by JAXON

JAXON Cannabis Flower Hawaiian Haze #15

About this product

Daydreaming of a tropical vacation? This strain can help bring that a little closer to home. Being true to the name, Hawaiian Haze gives off strong aromas of pineapples and mangos with subtle earthy and pine notes. Sociable and talkative, this strain is a great companion for social events or some extra daytime motivation. 17.29% CBD Sativa Dominant Hybrid Dominant Terpenes include Myrcene, Caryophyllene, Pinene Benefits include pain reliever, stress relief and relaxation 100% organic farming Hand-trimmed flower Grown in Southern Oregon

About this brand

We don’t use the phrase “World Famous” lightly. Jaxon’s approach to hemp flower is simple: source only the very best. Located in sunny Southern Oregon, the most ideal climate for growing top-shelf hemp flower, we have access to hundreds of farms and millions of pounds of flower to hand-pick the very best flower. Our team has years of quality control experience in the hemp field. You could say we are experts! We know what quality looks, smells, and tastes like. We are thrilled to provide the world’s best hemp products direct to your door. Our products are clean, pure, and tested. It isn’t just quality we are after. We insist on the purest, cleanest flower. This is why we test every lot of flower we source. We follow the strictest standards to ensure every Jaxon product is free of pesticides, and any other contaminants. Our farms follow strict standards, in fact, in Oregon all hemp crops have to be grown organically by law.

