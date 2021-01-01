Hawaiian Haze #15
About this product
Daydreaming of a tropical vacation? This strain can help bring that a little closer to home. Being true to the name, Hawaiian Haze gives off strong aromas of pineapples and mangos with subtle earthy and pine notes. Sociable and talkative, this strain is a great companion for social events or some extra daytime motivation. 17.29% CBD Sativa Dominant Hybrid Dominant Terpenes include Myrcene, Caryophyllene, Pinene Benefits include pain reliever, stress relief and relaxation 100% organic farming Hand-trimmed flower Grown in Southern Oregon
About this brand
JAXON
