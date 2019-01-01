 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Astral Travelin' (Colored Vinyl LP)

by Jazz Dispensary

Astral Travelin’, originally released as part of the critically acclaimed box set, Jazz Dispensary: Cosmic Stash, is a highly psychoactive strain of tunes guaranteed to deliver listeners to a higher consciousness. This is music to get lost in; both densely textural but with a loosely flowing groove and features tunes performed by legendary players Lonnie Liston Smith, Pharoah Sanders, Gary Bartz NTU Troop, and many more equally mind-expanding sonic voyagers. Translucent colored vinyl.

Bruce Banner

Bruce Banner
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Bruce Banner might be best known as the alter-ego of comic book hero The Incredible Hulk, but maybe he wouldn’t be such a stressed out ball of anger if he just had some of his namesake strain. This green monster also has hidden strength and features dense nugs that pack the power of very high THC content. It’s a powerful strain whose effects come on quickly and strong and then tend to settle into a euphoric and creative buzz. The effects of this strain are most evident and linger mostly in the head, but it may also provide body relaxation that make it an appropriate daytime bud for some. Dark Horse Genetics bred this strain from OG Kush and Strawberry Diesel, and its heritage can be found in its diesel aroma with sweet undertones. Plants flower at 8 to 10 weeks. This strain does have three main phenotypes, one of which is Bruce Banner #3.

Since its debut release on Record Store Day 2016, Jazz Dispensary has been making waves among fans and critics alike who have praised its innovative fusion of high-concept packaging and impeccable musical curation. Our inaugural offering, the Cosmic Stash vinyl box (released April, 2016), houses eight sides of the tastiest acid-jazz groovers, jazz-funk movers, spaced-out cosmic explorations and beyond. It's comprised of four distinct musical strains—“Soul Diesel,” “Purple Funk,” “OG Kush,” and “Astral Travelin.” Housed in a four way fold-out box, each LP features its own custom jacket design. All four records boast unique prescription labels, affixed to translucent colored vinyl, each one selected to reflect the intended effects of the music: translucent orange, purple, green, and clear. Look for more high-quality, musical offerings on our product page.