 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Banana Kush Infused Pre-Rolls 2.5g 5-pack
Hybrid

Banana Kush Infused Pre-Rolls 2.5g 5-pack

by Jeeter

Write a review
Jeeter Cannabis Pre-rolls Banana Kush Infused Pre-Rolls 2.5g 5-pack

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Banana Kush Infused Pre-Rolls 2.5g 5-pack by Jeeter

About this brand

Jeeter Logo

About this strain

Banana Kush

Banana Kush
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Banana kush is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Ghost OG and Skunk Haze. The result is a strain that tastes and smells like a bushel of fresh bananas. Banana Kush tends to provide a mellow buzz alongside a relaxed sense of euphoria. A great choice when dealing with stress or depression, Banana Kush also helps stimulate your creative juices and can help you remain talkative in social settings.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review