Hybrid

Fire OG Infused Pre-Roll 1g

by Jeeter

Jeeter Cannabis Pre-rolls Fire OG Infused Pre-Roll 1g

About this product

Fire OG Infused Pre-Roll 1g by Jeeter

About this brand

About this strain

Fire OG

Fire OG
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Fire OG is a indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing OG Kush and SFV OG Kush. This strain has an aroma similar to Lemon Pledge and has euphoric effects that are potent and long-lasting. Fire OG is one of the strongest OG strains, and is a fan favorite among consumers who have a high THC tolerance. Fire OG gets its name from the frosty red hairs that make the strain appear to look like it is on fire. Fire OG plants typically flower in 9-10 weeks.

