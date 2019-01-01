 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Hybrid - Lemon Kush

Hybrid - Lemon Kush

by Jefferson State Farms

Write a review
Jefferson State Farms Cannabis Flower Hybrid - Lemon Kush

About this product

Soaring high terpene levels are responsible for the strong lemon flavor and aroma in Lemon Kush. Though the average THC content is mid-range, our results perform at a high level. Enjoy the refreshing citrus profile of this perfect hybrid.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Lemon Kush

Lemon Kush
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

The general consensus surrounding Lemon Kush is that is a cross between Master Kush and Lemon Joy. However, breeder specific variations exist. Alien Genetics, for example, explains their Lemon Kush as a hybrid between Lemon G, a prized strain from Ohio, and an Afghan Kush. The genetics are the only area of dispute as everyone will agree that the sweet flavors of lemon and citrus mix exceptionally well with the earthy kush undertones. The light green buds are covered in a white frosting of trichomes and provide uplifting and creative effects. Lemon Kush is the perfect solution for when the stresses of life have you feeling sour.

About this brand

Jefferson State Farms Logo
FREEDOM UNDER THE SUN We’re based in Southern Oregon—a beautiful, unique territory rich with wildlife and acres and acres of uninhabited land. We are deeply connected to this distinct region and the community that’s settled here. As a company, we foster a down-to-earth culture that aligns with nature and the people who proudly call this area home.  We specialize in craft cannabis, producing quality harvests with our highest-grade greenhouses and the most current technology available. We move through the world with boldness, curiosity, and a drive to explore. Learn more about our unique perspective and our thorough approach to cannabis.