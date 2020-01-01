 Loading…
Apollo

by Jet City Gardens

Apollo Haze

Apollo Haze

Apollo Haze is a collaborative creation of Brothers Grimm and their internet friend, “has_some_sense.” To create Apollo Haze, the Brothers Grimm pollinated a special Genius clone with a Super Silver Haze x Cinderella 99 “The Grail” cut. The offspring that resulted turned out to be outstanding, expressing vigorous growth and strong morphology to support the delicious, resinous buds the plant produces. Apollo Haze has a sweet, fruity aroma and balanced effects that tend to leave the consumer feeling happy and uplifted.

Tucked away in Seattle’s historic Georgetown neighborhood, in the shadow of Boeing Field’s final approach, Jet City Gardens is a family owned craft cannabis cultivator. While other growers schedule takeoff immediately after harvest, we put our products in a holding pattern for 60 days because....we're all about the cure.