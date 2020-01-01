 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Gold Star

by Jet City Gardens

Jet City Gardens Cannabis Flower Gold Star

Goldstar is the reward it's parents Sensi Star and Malawi Gold bestowed upon the cannabis community. This heavy hitting India has a sweet, skunky diesel aroma and taste. The relaxed and euphoric effects of this strain are likely to spark deep conversation and contemplation.

Tucked away in Seattle’s historic Georgetown neighborhood, in the shadow of Boeing Field’s final approach, Jet City Gardens is a family owned craft cannabis cultivator. While other growers schedule takeoff immediately after harvest, we put our products in a holding pattern for 60 days because....we're all about the cure.