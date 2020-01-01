 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Hulkamania

Hulkamania

by Jet City Gardens

Write a review
Jet City Gardens Cannabis Flower Hulkamania

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Bruce Banner got caught with his hand in the Monster Cookie jar and transformed into a truly incredible indica known as Hulkamania. An earthy, yeasty sweet aroma and taste gives rise to a state of lifted relaxation leaving one content and inspired. Hulkamaia is an after work go-to for chill time and culinary exploration.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Jet City Gardens Logo
Tucked away in Seattle’s historic Georgetown neighborhood, in the shadow of Boeing Field’s final approach, Jet City Gardens is a family owned craft cannabis cultivator. While other growers schedule takeoff immediately after harvest, we put our products in a holding pattern for 60 days because....we're all about the cure.