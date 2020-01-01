Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Bruce Banner got caught with his hand in the Monster Cookie jar and transformed into a truly incredible indica known as Hulkamania. An earthy, yeasty sweet aroma and taste gives rise to a state of lifted relaxation leaving one content and inspired. Hulkamaia is an after work go-to for chill time and culinary exploration.
