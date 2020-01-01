 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
White Urkle

by Jet City Gardens

Jet City Gardens Cannabis Flower White Urkle
Jet City Gardens Cannabis Flower White Urkle

About this product

White Urkle is a perfectly balanced hybrid strain with uplifting cerebral effects complimented by a relaxing body high that gently tapers to a blissfully sedated state. This strain pairs perfectly with Netflix marathons, bubble baths and daydreaming.

About this strain

White Urkle

White Urkle
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

White Urkle is a hybrid of Purple Urkle and The White bred by OG Raskal Genetics. Most phenotypes will express themselves with deep violet hues that show the influence of its Purple Urkle mother. This strain is known for having a short stature and a fruity bouquet of flavors that mix with an earthy, pine aroma that gives rise to relaxing yet balanced effects.

About this brand

Tucked away in Seattle’s historic Georgetown neighborhood, in the shadow of Boeing Field’s final approach, Jet City Gardens is a family owned craft cannabis cultivator. While other growers schedule takeoff immediately after harvest, we put our products in a holding pattern for 60 days because....we're all about the cure.