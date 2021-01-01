 Loading…

  5. 24K Gold 0.5g Hybrid Pre-Roll Enhanced with Kief
Hybrid

24K Gold 0.5g Hybrid Pre-Roll Enhanced with Kief

by Jetpacks

Jetpacks Cannabis Pre-rolls 24K Gold 0.5g Hybrid Pre-Roll Enhanced with Kief

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Make sure you’re strapped in tight for blast off with this pre-roll. Enhanced with Kief, the sticky crystals that give Jetpacks that extra hit of THC. With a smooth and even burn, this pre-roll promises lift off from anywhere, always making you feel sky high.

About this brand

Jetpacks Logo
Make sure your brain is strapped in as you take off with these strain-specific kief enhanced pre-rolls.

About this strain

24k Gold

24k Gold
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

24k Gold is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Kosher Kush with Tangie. This strain provides euphoric and relaxing effects that are long-lasting. 24k Gold offers a sweet critrus flavor when smoked or vaped. Growers say this strain has dark colored buds like its parent, Kosher Kush.

