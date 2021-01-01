AK-47 (.5g Pre-Roll 5 pack with Kief & Stardust)
About this product
Your favorite power packed pre-roll is now available in bulk to boost your blast off into overdrive! Introducing the new Jetpacks Hi-Octane Infused Multi Pack, featuring 5 high potency pre-rolls loaded with strain specific flower, kief & STARDUST. Hi-Octane always tests above 30% THC and guarantees to take you higher.
About this brand
Jetpacks
About this strain
AK-47
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Don't let its intense name fool you: AK-47 will leave you relaxed and mellow. AK-47, also known as "AK," is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain that mixes Colombian, Mexican, Thai, and Afghani varieties. The result is a complex blend of flavors and effects. AK-47 may deliver a steady and long-lasting cerebral buzz that will keep you mentally alert and engaged in creative or social activities. While its scent is sour and earthy, its sweet, floral notes can only be fully realized in the taste.
