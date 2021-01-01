 Loading…

  5. AK-47 0.5G Hybrid Pre-Roll Enhanced with Kief & Stardust©
Hybrid

AK-47 0.5G Hybrid Pre-Roll Enhanced with Kief & Stardust©

by Jetpacks

Jetpacks Cannabis Pre-rolls AK-47 0.5G Hybrid Pre-Roll Enhanced with Kief & Stardust©

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Jetpacks Hi-Octane Takes You Higher Blast off into the outer limits with the latest addition to our jetpacks collection. These brand new half gram Hi-Octane joints are always boasting 30%+ THC and are packed with blended flower loaded with kief and stardust (shatter). There's no bigger bang for your buck anywhere in the galaxy!

About this brand

Jetpacks Logo
Make sure your brain is strapped in as you take off with these strain-specific kief enhanced pre-rolls.

About this strain

AK-47

AK-47
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Don't let its intense name fool you: AK-47 will leave you relaxed and mellow. This sativa-dominant hybrid strain mixes Colombian, Mexican, Thai, and Afghani varieties, bringing together a complex blend of flavors and effects. AK-47 may deliver a steady and long-lasting cerebral buzz that will keep you mentally alert and engaged in creative or social activities. While its scent is sour and earthy, its sweet, floral notes can only be fully realized in the taste. 

 

