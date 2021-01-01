 Loading…

  5. Alien Bubba (1 Gram Indica Diamonds)
Indica

Alien Bubba (1 Gram Indica Diamonds)

by Jetpacks

Alien Bubba (1 Gram Indica Diamonds)

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

One gram of pure THCa crystals available for hyperdimensional teleportation. These highly valued gems sparkle, shine and light up your mind.

About this brand

Jetpacks Logo
Make sure your brain is strapped in as you take off with these strain-specific kief enhanced pre-rolls.

About this strain

Alien Bubba

Alien Bubba

Alien Bubba is the intergalactic cross of the renowned Bubba Kush and the heady space invader, Alien Kush. This two-fold Kush blend offers mellow sedation with a mental aura most would describe as introspective or meditative. Its bouquet is earthy and floral, and when combusted, Alien Bubba shows off a pungent tea and herbaceous grassiness that is smooth on the exhale. Enjoy this heady heavy-hitter close to the end of the day to maximize its sedative effects.   

