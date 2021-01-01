 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Black Ice (1 Gram Indica Badder)
Indica

Black Ice (1 Gram Indica Badder)

by Jetpacks

Write a review
Jetpacks Concentrates Solvent Black Ice (1 Gram Indica Badder)

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

For cannabinauts who want to fly high above the clouds, new Jetpacks' Badder will have you surfing the Milky Way. This smooth, creamy cannabis extract offers a cosmic cruise through a constellation of concentrated cannabinoids and terpenes crafted from some of our favorite cannabis strains.

About this brand

Jetpacks Logo
Make sure your brain is strapped in as you take off with these strain-specific kief enhanced pre-rolls.

About this strain

Black Ice

Black Ice

A cross between hybrids Black Domina and White Widow, Black Ice is an indica-dominant hybrid that is a reliable sedative. Although this flower has a pleasant aroma, its potency sets it apart from the rest. A product of Moon Seeds, Black Ice offers a high yield with an impressive THC content, making this strain optimal for pain and insomnia relief.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review