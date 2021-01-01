 Loading…

  5. Blueberry Kush 1G Indica Pre-Roll with Kief & Stardust©
Indica

Blueberry Kush 1G Indica Pre-Roll with Kief & Stardust©

by Jetpacks

Jetpacks Cannabis Pre-rolls Blueberry Kush 1G Indica Pre-Roll with Kief & Stardust©

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Jetpacks Hi-Octane Takes You Higher Blast off into the outer limits with the latest addition to our jetpacks collection. These brand new half gram Hi-Octane joints are always boasting 30%+ THC and are packed with blended flower loaded with kief and stardust (shatter). There's no bigger bang for your buck anywhere in the galaxy!

About this brand

Jetpacks Logo
Make sure your brain is strapped in as you take off with these strain-specific kief enhanced pre-rolls.

About this strain

Blueberry Kush

Blueberry Kush
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Blueberry Kush is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Blueberry and OG Kush. This strain produces effects that slowly brings on a heavy body sensation, helping consumers forget their stress and relax. Blueberry Kush is a popular choice for evening use, as its dreamy effects will float you into a deep sleep. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with insomnia and stress.

 

