BTY OG (1 Gram Indica Sugar)
About this product
Jetpacks' shimmering sugar wax will have you swinging from star to star! This pure, clean and power packed cannabis concentrate features glistening granules of terpenes and cannabinoids skillfully drawn from some of our favorite cannabis strains.
About this brand
Jetpacks
About this strain
BTY OG
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
BTY OG, aka "Better Than Yours OG" is an indica marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of BTY OG - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
