Indica

BTY OG (1 Gram Indica Sugar)

by Jetpacks

Jetpacks Concentrates Solvent BTY OG (1 Gram Indica Sugar)

About this product

Jetpacks' shimmering sugar wax will have you swinging from star to star! This pure, clean and power packed cannabis concentrate features glistening granules of terpenes and cannabinoids skillfully drawn from some of our favorite cannabis strains.

About this brand

Make sure your brain is strapped in as you take off with these strain-specific kief enhanced pre-rolls.

About this strain

BTY OG

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

BTY OG, aka "Better Than Yours OG" is an indica marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of BTY OG - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.

