Cali Kush (.5g Pre-Roll Enhanced with Kief)
by JetpacksWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Make sure you’re strapped in tight for blast off with this pre-roll. Enhanced with Kief, the sticky crystals that give Jetpacks that extra hit of THC. With a smooth and even burn, this pre-roll promises lift off from anywhere, always making you feel sky high.
About this brand
Jetpacks
About this strain
Cali Kush
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
Cali Kush is a hybrid marijuana strain known to provide uplifting, energizing effects. This strain offers fruity and citrus flavors with spicy hints of coffee and kush. Cali Kush gets its name from the popularity of Kush varieties in its namesake state. Growers say this strain produces buds that are large and dense.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.