  Home
  Shop
  Cannabis
  Pre-rolls
  5. Cali Kush (.5g Pre-Roll Enhanced with Kief)
Hybrid

Cali Kush (.5g Pre-Roll Enhanced with Kief)

by Jetpacks

Jetpacks Cannabis Pre-rolls Cali Kush (.5g Pre-Roll Enhanced with Kief)

About this product

Make sure you’re strapped in tight for blast off with this pre-roll. Enhanced with Kief, the sticky crystals that give Jetpacks that extra hit of THC. With a smooth and even burn, this pre-roll promises lift off from anywhere, always making you feel sky high.

About this brand

Make sure your brain is strapped in as you take off with these strain-specific kief enhanced pre-rolls.

About this strain

Cali Kush

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Cali Kush is a hybrid marijuana strain known to provide uplifting, energizing effects. This strain offers fruity and citrus flavors with spicy hints of coffee and kush. Cali Kush gets its name from the popularity of Kush varieties in its namesake state. Growers say this strain produces buds that are large and dense.

