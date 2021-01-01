 Loading…

  5. California Gold (1 Gram Hybrid Badder)
Indica

California Gold (1 Gram Hybrid Badder)

by Jetpacks

Jetpacks Concentrates Solvent California Gold (1 Gram Hybrid Badder)

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

For cannabinauts who want to fly high above the clouds, new Jetpacks' Badder will have you surfing the Milky Way. This smooth, creamy cannabis extract offers a cosmic cruise through a constellation of concentrated cannabinoids and terpenes crafted from some of our favorite cannabis strains.

About this brand

Jetpacks Logo
Make sure your brain is strapped in as you take off with these strain-specific kief enhanced pre-rolls.

About this strain

California Gold

California Gold
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

Bred in Amsterdam with a nod to California’s legalization, California Gold crosses a few different classic California genetics. Trichomes are gooey with an amber color that resembles honey, while buds put out tropical, citrus, lemon, and mango flavors and aromas. Its clear-headed body high will give your mind a rest.

 

