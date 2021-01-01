Texas Shoreline Budder 0.5g
by Grassroots Cannabis
0.5 grams
$35.00
Pickup 14.1 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
For cannabinauts who want to fly high above the clouds, new Jetpacks' Badder will have you surfing the Milky Way. This smooth, creamy cannabis extract offers a cosmic cruise through a constellation of concentrated cannabinoids and terpenes crafted from some of our favorite cannabis strains.
Bred in Amsterdam with a nod to California’s legalization, California Gold crosses a few different classic California genetics. Trichomes are gooey with an amber color that resembles honey, while buds put out tropical, citrus, lemon, and mango flavors and aromas. Its clear-headed body high will give your mind a rest.
Be the first to review this product.