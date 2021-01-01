 Loading…

Hybrid

Cherry Bomb (.5g Pre-Roll 5 pack with Kief & Stardust)

by Jetpacks

Jetpacks Cannabis Pre-rolls Cherry Bomb (.5g Pre-Roll 5 pack with Kief & Stardust)

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Your favorite power packed pre-roll is now available in bulk to boost your blast off into overdrive! Introducing the new Jetpacks Hi-Octane Infused Multi Pack, featuring 5 high potency pre-rolls loaded with strain specific flower, kief & STARDUST. Hi-Octane always tests above 30% THC and guarantees to take you higher.

About this brand

Jetpacks Logo
Make sure your brain is strapped in as you take off with these strain-specific kief enhanced pre-rolls.

About this strain

Cherry Bomb

Terpenes
  1. Pinene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Limonene

Cherry Bomb is popular thanks to its reputation as a great strain for daytime consumption, providing mild to moderate effects. Effects take off fast, giving many consumers a strong buzz. Immediate effects tend to be active and mentally alert, but can border on antsy for some. It tends to smooth into a more focused state to allow for normal activities, and may even help you tackle that to-do list or next creative project. A popular variant of this strain crosses a California indica (most likely with some Skunk lineage) and a Hawaiian sativa from the breeders at Barney’s Farms. Cherry Bomb’s flowers will have a musky, berry aroma and a mild flavor.

