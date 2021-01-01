Cherry Bomb (.5g Pre-Roll 5 pack with Kief & Stardust)
by JetpacksWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Your favorite power packed pre-roll is now available in bulk to boost your blast off into overdrive! Introducing the new Jetpacks Hi-Octane Infused Multi Pack, featuring 5 high potency pre-rolls loaded with strain specific flower, kief & STARDUST. Hi-Octane always tests above 30% THC and guarantees to take you higher.
About this brand
Jetpacks
About this strain
Cherry Bomb
Terpenes
- Pinene
- Myrcene
- Limonene
Cherry Bomb is popular thanks to its reputation as a great strain for daytime consumption, providing mild to moderate effects. Effects take off fast, giving many consumers a strong buzz. Immediate effects tend to be active and mentally alert, but can border on antsy for some. It tends to smooth into a more focused state to allow for normal activities, and may even help you tackle that to-do list or next creative project. A popular variant of this strain crosses a California indica (most likely with some Skunk lineage) and a Hawaiian sativa from the breeders at Barney’s Farms. Cherry Bomb’s flowers will have a musky, berry aroma and a mild flavor.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.