  5. Double Dream 0.5G Hybrid Pre-Roll

Double Dream 0.5G Hybrid Pre-Roll

by Jetpacks

Jetpacks Cannabis Pre-rolls Double Dream 0.5G Hybrid Pre-Roll

About this product

.5G pre-roll enhanced with kief! Make sure you’re strapped in tight for blast off with this pre-roll. Enhanced with Kief, the sticky crystals that give Jetpacks that extra hit of THC. With a smooth and even burn, this pre-roll promises lift off from anywhere, always making you feel sky high.

About this strain

Double Dream

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

The sativa-dominant hybrid Double Dream puts a unique spin on the famed Blue Dream by crossing it with Dream Star. With a complex flavor profile that synchronizes sweet floral notes with berries and spice, Double Dream is a soothing and mentally invigorating strain that still allows clear-headed functionality. Its dreamy, euphoric buzz is anchored by a deep, physical relaxation that mutes pain, anxiety, stress, and inflammation. Patients also turn to this uplifting strain for daytime release from PTSD, headaches, and nausea.

About this brand

Make sure your brain is strapped in as you take of with these strain-specific kief enhanced pre-rolls.