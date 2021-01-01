 Loading…

  5. Firewalker OG (.5g Pre-Roll 5 pack with Kief & Stardust)
by Jetpacks

About this product

5 half-gram pre-roll joints enhanced with kief & Stardust Your favorite power packed pre-roll is now available in bulk to boost your blast off into overdrive! Introducing the new Jetpacks Hi-Octane Infused Multi Pack, featuring 5 high potency pre-rolls loaded with strain specific flower, kief & STARDUST. Hi-Octane always tests above 30% THC and guarantees to take you higher.

About this brand

Jetpacks Logo
Make sure your brain is strapped in as you take off with these strain-specific kief enhanced pre-rolls.

About this strain

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Firewalker OG is a sativa-dominant cross between Skywalker and Fire OG that is spicy with hints of flowers and hash. This strain is ideal for daytime use as you will feel full of energy and ready to take on the day. It also has many medicinal qualities, making it potentially beneficial for patients who are suffering from depression, muscle spasms, mood disorders, and anorexia.

