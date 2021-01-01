 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Frostbite (1 Gram Sativa Diamonds)
Sativa

Frostbite (1 Gram Sativa Diamonds)

by Jetpacks

Write a review
Jetpacks Concentrates Solvent Frostbite (1 Gram Sativa Diamonds)

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

One gram of pure THCa crystals available for hyperdimensional teleportation. These highly valued gems sparkle, shine and light up your mind.

About this brand

Jetpacks Logo
Make sure your brain is strapped in as you take off with these strain-specific kief enhanced pre-rolls.

About this strain

Frostbite

Frostbite
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Frostbite is a mostly sativa strain whose trichome-covered flowers look as if they should be frosty to the touch. The strain’s aroma is warmer, evoking earthy and spicy, tea-like notes. These plants do best when grown indoors, flowering at 8 to 9 weeks and producing heavy yields.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review