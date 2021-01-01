 Loading…

  5. G13 1G Indica Pre-Roll Enhanced with Kief & Stardust©
Indica

G13 1G Indica Pre-Roll Enhanced with Kief & Stardust©

by Jetpacks

Jetpacks Cannabis Pre-rolls G13 1G Indica Pre-Roll Enhanced with Kief & Stardust©

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Jetpacks Hi-Octane Takes You Even Higher Blast off into the outer limits with the latest addition to our jetpacks collection. These brand new one gram Hi-Octane joints are always boasting 30%+ THC and are packed with blended flower loaded with kief and stardust (shatter). There's no bigger bang for your buck anywhere in the galaxy!

About this brand

Make sure your brain is strapped in as you take off with these strain-specific kief enhanced pre-rolls.

About this strain

G13

G13
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

G13 is a potent indica marijuana strain and is the subject of many urban legends. According to some accounts, the CIA, FBI, and other agencies gathered the best strains of marijuana from breeders all over the world. At a super-secret installation at the University of Mississippi, they bred many new super hybrids in the late 1960s. Allegedly, a single cutting of this plant was liberated by an unnamed technician and bred for the masses. Although the legends are probably not true, G13 delivers effects like no other. If you have the opportunity, definitely partake in this strain.

