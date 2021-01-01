 Loading…

  5. Galactic Jack 0.5G Hybrid Kief Enhanced Pre-Roll 6 pack
Sativa

Galactic Jack 0.5G Hybrid Kief Enhanced Pre-Roll 6 pack

by Jetpacks

Jetpacks Cannabis Pre-rolls Galactic Jack 0.5G Hybrid Kief Enhanced Pre-Roll 6 pack

Jetpacks 6 pack Takes You Even Higher! A power-packed super stash that really takes you places! Kief-enhanced Jetpacks Original pre-rolls, now available in convenient 6-packs! Stock up for your next fantastic voyage with the six-pack super stash designed for extended journeys into deep space.

Make sure your brain is strapped in as you take off with these strain-specific kief enhanced pre-rolls.

About this strain

Galactic Jack

  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Galactic Jack is a soaring sativa-dominant hybrid that is out of this world. By crossing the universally appreciated Jack Herer with the interstellar royalty of Space Queen, Heroes of the Farm Genetics developed an energetic strain that is great for staying productive. Galactic Jack provides an aroma of sweet lemons mixed with flavors of skunky grapefruit and effects best described as uplifting and carefree.

