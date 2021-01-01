GG4 (1 Gram Hybrid Live Resin Sauce)
About this product
Live Resin Concentrates are made by selectively extracting the cannabinoids and terpenes from fresh cannabis plants as opposed to cannabis plants that have been dried/ cured. Sauce is a concentrate made by combining 2 different cannabis concentrate ingredients, high cannabinoid extract (HCE) and high terpene extract (HTE). HCE refers to the diamond, a nearly pure THCa crystal formed into a beautiful faceted diamond. HTE refers to the liquid "terp sauce", this liquid extract contains some THCa and loads of terpenes making it rich in smell and flavor.
About this brand
Jetpacks
About this strain
GG4
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
Original Glue, also known as "Gorilla Glue," "Original Glue," "GG4," and "Gorilla Glue #4" is a potent hybrid marijuana strain that delivers heavy-handed euphoria and relaxation, leaving you feeling “glued” to the couch. Its chunky, resin-covered buds fill the room with pungent earthy and sour aromas inherited from its parent strains, Chem’s Sister, Sour Dubb, and Chocolate Diesel. Taking first place in both the Michigan and Los Angeles 2014 Cannabis Cups as well as the High Times Jamaican World Cup, this multiple award-winning hybrid's supremacy is no longer a secret, and consumers will search far and wide to get their hands sticky with Original Glue (GG4).
