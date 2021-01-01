 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. God's Gift (1 Gram Indica Diamonds)
Indica

God's Gift (1 Gram Indica Diamonds)

by Jetpacks

Write a review
Jetpacks Concentrates Solvent God's Gift (1 Gram Indica Diamonds)

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

One gram of pure THCa crystals available for hyperdimensional teleportation. These highly valued gems sparkle, shine and light up your mind.

About this brand

Jetpacks Logo
Make sure your brain is strapped in as you take off with these strain-specific kief enhanced pre-rolls.

About this strain

God's Gift

God's Gift
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

A strain that became popular in California dispensaries in 2005, God's Gift contains flavors of grape, citrus, and hash. Its parents are Granddaddy Purple and OG Kush. No matter what your belief system, this strain is a "gift" with its dreamy, blissful effects. Its flowering time usually takes approximately 8-9 weeks.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review