God's Gift (1 Gram Indica Diamonds)
by JetpacksWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
One gram of pure THCa crystals available for hyperdimensional teleportation. These highly valued gems sparkle, shine and light up your mind.
About this brand
Jetpacks
About this strain
God's Gift
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
A strain that became popular in California dispensaries in 2005, God's Gift contains flavors of grape, citrus, and hash. Its parents are Granddaddy Purple and OG Kush. No matter what your belief system, this strain is a "gift" with its dreamy, blissful effects. Its flowering time usually takes approximately 8-9 weeks.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.