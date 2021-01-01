Grape Soda (1 Gram Hybrid Sugar)
About this product
Jetpacks' shimmering sugar wax will have you swinging from star to star! This pure, clean and power packed cannabis concentrate features glistening granules of terpenes and cannabinoids skillfully drawn from some of our favorite cannabis strains.
About this brand
Jetpacks
About this strain
Grape Soda
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
- Limonene
A strong and fast-acting phenotype of Tahoe OG Kush, Grape Soda by Taste Budz is an excellent evening strain. It provides an idle, heavy-bodied sensation that frees you from worry. The sweet and pungent purple buds give this heady phenotype a very distinct look and flavor. Grape Soda features a pungent citrus aroma with notable grape notes on the palate, and the breeder recommends this strain for depression, anxiety, insomnia, indigestion, inflammation, and minor pain.
