 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Grape Sorbet (1 Gram Sativa Sugar)

Grape Sorbet (1 Gram Sativa Sugar)

by Jetpacks

Write a review
Jetpacks Concentrates Solvent Grape Sorbet (1 Gram Sativa Sugar)

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Jetpacks' shimmering sugar wax will have you swinging from star to star! This pure, clean and power packed cannabis concentrate features glistening granules of terpenes and cannabinoids skillfully drawn from some of our favorite cannabis strains.

About this brand

Jetpacks Logo
Make sure your brain is strapped in as you take off with these strain-specific kief enhanced pre-rolls.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review