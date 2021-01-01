 Loading…

Sativa

Great White Shark (.5g Pre-Roll 5 pack with Kief & Stardust)

by Jetpacks

Great White Shark (.5g Pre-Roll 5 pack with Kief & Stardust)

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Your favorite power packed pre-roll is now available in bulk to boost your blast off into overdrive! Introducing the new Jetpacks Hi-Octane Infused Multi Pack, featuring 5 high potency pre-rolls loaded with strain specific flower, kief & STARDUST. Hi-Octane always tests above 30% THC and guarantees to take you higher.

About this brand

Make sure your brain is strapped in as you take off with these strain-specific kief enhanced pre-rolls.

About this strain

Great White Shark

Great White Shark
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Great White Shark, also known as "Peacemaker" "White Shark,"vis a sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Super Skunk #1 with South American and South Indian Sativa. This strain produces a strong, body buzz effect that is euphoric and comes on quickly. Great White Shark has a bold, fruity aroma with undertones of skunk. This strain is commonly used for treating symptoms of chronic pain and should be reserved for consumers with a high THC tolerance. Growers say this strain grows best indoors and has a flowering time of 8-10 weeks. Great White Shark buds are white with a blanket of crystals outlined with orange and brown hairs. This strain won the 1997 Cannabis Cup.

