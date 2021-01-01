 Loading…

Sativa

Hurricane 0.5G Hybrid Kief Enhanced Pre-Roll 6 pack

by Jetpacks

Jetpacks Cannabis Pre-rolls Hurricane 0.5G Hybrid Kief Enhanced Pre-Roll 6 pack

About this product

Jetpacks 6 pack Takes You Even Higher! A power-packed super stash that really takes you places! Kief-enhanced Jetpacks Original pre-rolls, now available in convenient 6-packs! Stock up for your next fantastic voyage with the six-pack super stash designed for extended journeys into deep space.

About this brand

Jetpacks Logo
Make sure your brain is strapped in as you take off with these strain-specific kief enhanced pre-rolls.

About this strain

Hurricane

Hurricane
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Pinene

Hurricane is a 70/30 sativa-dominant hybrid from Colorado breeders Reserva Privada that combines the spicy Haze genetics of Panama Punch with the OG Kush flavors of the award-winning LA Confidential. These flowers give off a mix of fruity smells with undertones of spice, and an earthy, herbal flavor when smoked or vaporized. Its potent mix of indica and sativa genetics produces a pleasant, giggly head high with a pain-relieving indica effects, and is generally considered suitable for daytime use.

