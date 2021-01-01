 Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Ice Cream Cake (1 Gram Indica Live Resin Sauce)
Indica

Ice Cream Cake (1 Gram Indica Live Resin Sauce)

by Jetpacks

Write a review
Jetpacks Concentrates Solvent Ice Cream Cake (1 Gram Indica Live Resin Sauce)
Jetpacks Concentrates Solvent Ice Cream Cake (1 Gram Indica Live Resin Sauce)

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Live Resin Concentrates are made by selectively extracting the cannabinoids and terpenes from fresh cannabis plants as opposed to cannabis plants that have been dried/ cured. Sauce is a concentrate made by combining 2 different cannabis concentrate ingredients, high cannabinoid extract (HCE) and high terpene extract (HTE). HCE refers to the diamond, a nearly pure THCa crystal formed into a beautiful faceted diamond. HTE refers to the liquid "terp sauce", this liquid extract contains some THCa and loads of terpenes making it rich in smell and flavor.

About this brand

Jetpacks Logo
Make sure your brain is strapped in as you take off with these strain-specific kief enhanced pre-rolls.

About this strain

Ice Cream Cake

Ice Cream Cake
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Linalool

Ice Cream Cake is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Wedding Cake with Gelato #33. This strain offers sedating effects that leave your mind and body completely relaxed. Ice Cream Cake features a creamy flavor profile with sweet hints of vanilla and sugary dough. This strain is reported by medical marijuana patients and consumers to have calming effects that help with pain, sleep, and anxiety. Ice Cream Cake is ideal for night time use when you have nothing important to do except watch TV and fall asleep. Growers say this strain has light green and purple buds that are completely flushed with icy trichomes. 

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review