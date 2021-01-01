Ice Cream Cake (1 Gram Indica Live Resin Sauce)
About this product
Live Resin Concentrates are made by selectively extracting the cannabinoids and terpenes from fresh cannabis plants as opposed to cannabis plants that have been dried/ cured. Sauce is a concentrate made by combining 2 different cannabis concentrate ingredients, high cannabinoid extract (HCE) and high terpene extract (HTE). HCE refers to the diamond, a nearly pure THCa crystal formed into a beautiful faceted diamond. HTE refers to the liquid "terp sauce", this liquid extract contains some THCa and loads of terpenes making it rich in smell and flavor.
About this brand
About this strain
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
- Linalool
Ice Cream Cake is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Wedding Cake with Gelato #33. This strain offers sedating effects that leave your mind and body completely relaxed. Ice Cream Cake features a creamy flavor profile with sweet hints of vanilla and sugary dough. This strain is reported by medical marijuana patients and consumers to have calming effects that help with pain, sleep, and anxiety. Ice Cream Cake is ideal for night time use when you have nothing important to do except watch TV and fall asleep. Growers say this strain has light green and purple buds that are completely flushed with icy trichomes.
