 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Jet Fuel 0.5G Hybrid Kief Enhanced Pre-Roll 6 pack
Hybrid

Jet Fuel 0.5G Hybrid Kief Enhanced Pre-Roll 6 pack

by Jetpacks

Write a review
Jetpacks Cannabis Pre-rolls Jet Fuel 0.5G Hybrid Kief Enhanced Pre-Roll 6 pack

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Jetpacks 6 pack Takes You Even Higher! A power-packed super stash that really takes you places! Kief-enhanced Jetpacks Original pre-rolls, now available in convenient 6-packs! Stock up for your next fantastic voyage with the six-pack super stash designed for extended journeys into deep space.

About this brand

Jetpacks Logo
Make sure your brain is strapped in as you take off with these strain-specific kief enhanced pre-rolls.

About this strain

Jet Fuel

Jet Fuel
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Jet Fuel, also known as G6, from 303 Seeds is the ultimate cross of some of the most renowned Diesel strains. By combining Aspen OG with High Country Diesel, we are left with a hybrid that stays true to the influence of SFV OG Kush and East Coast Sour Diesel in its lineage. The name Jet Fuel isn’t purely devoted to the sweet, pungent aroma of diesel fumes that this strain exudes, but also the high-energy jolt of uplifting effects that eventually level off to provide a dream-like state of relaxation.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review