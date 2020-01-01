 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  5. Kaboom 0.5G Sativa Pre-Roll Enhanced with Kief & Shatter
Kaboom 0.5G Sativa Pre-Roll Enhanced with Kief & Shatter

by Jetpacks

Jetpacks Cannabis Pre-rolls Kaboom 0.5G Sativa Pre-Roll Enhanced with Kief & Shatter

About this product

Jetpacks Hi-Octane Takes You Higher! Blast off into the outer limits with the latest addition to our jetpacks collection. These brand new half gram Hi-Octane joints are always boasting 30%+ THC and are packed with blended flower loaded with kief and stardust (shatter). There's no bigger bang for your buck anywhere in the galaxy!

About this strain

Kaboom

Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Kaboom is a cross that combines Jack's Cleaner genetics with Vortex. This sativa-dominant strain gives you an energetic head buzz that provides a spark of creativity and lifts the mood. Medical patients enjoy Kaboom's ability to relieve pain while maintaining daily functions.

About this brand

Make sure your brain is strapped in as you take off with these strain-specific kief enhanced pre-rolls.