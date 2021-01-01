 Loading…

  5. Kaboom 1G Sativa Pre-Roll Enhanced with Kief & Stardust©
Sativa

Kaboom 1G Sativa Pre-Roll Enhanced with Kief & Stardust©

by Jetpacks

Jetpacks Hi-Octane Takes You Higher Blast off into the outer limits with the latest addition to our jetpacks collection. These brand new half gram Hi-Octane joints are always boasting 30%+ THC and are packed with blended flower loaded with kief and stardust (shatter). There's no bigger bang for your buck anywhere in the galaxy!

Make sure your brain is strapped in as you take off with these strain-specific kief enhanced pre-rolls.

Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Kaboom is a cross that combines Jack's Cleaner genetics with Vortex. This sativa-dominant strain gives you an energetic head buzz that provides a spark of creativity and lifts the mood. Medical patients enjoy Kaboom's ability to relieve pain while maintaining daily functions.

