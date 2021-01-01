Kryptonite 0.5G Indica Pre-Roll Enhanced with Kief & Stardust©
About this product
Jetpacks Hi-Octane Takes You Higher! Blast off into the outer limits with the latest addition to our jetpacks collection. These brand new half gram Hi-Octane joints are always boasting 30%+ THC and are packed with blended flower loaded with kief and stardust (shatter). There's no bigger bang for your buck anywhere in the galaxy!
About this brand
Jetpacks
About this strain
Kryptonite
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
A mysterious clone-only hybrid, Kryptonite is rumored to be a cross between Mendocino Purps and Killer Queen created by breeders at the Bay Area’s famed Oaksterdam University. This strain is a good choice for those seeking to treat serious pain without overwhelming sleepiness. Kryptonite features a musty tropical fruit smell and a sweet, sugary flavor reminiscent of Cinderella 99, one of the parent strains to Killer Queen.
