 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. LA Cake 0.5G Indica Pre-Roll

LA Cake 0.5G Indica Pre-Roll

by Jetpacks

Write a review
Jetpacks Cannabis Pre-rolls LA Cake 0.5G Indica Pre-Roll

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

.5G pre-roll enhanced with kief!

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

LA Cake

LA Cake
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Bred by Los Angeles Kush, LA Cake combines the legendary genetics of GG4 (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue #4) and LA Kush to create a relaxing strain perfect for winding down. Inheriting strong traits from both parents, this hybrid carries the classic OG taste of earthy diesel. Its aroma is rich with diesel and pine notes accented by a sour and earthy fragrance. LA Cake is a great option for those seeking pain relief or more powerful euphoria, as this strain imbues the mind and body with tranquilizing relaxation.

About this brand

Jetpacks Logo
Make sure your brain is strapped in as you take of with these strain-specific kief enhanced pre-rolls.