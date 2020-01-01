Bred by Los Angeles Kush, LA Cake combines the legendary genetics of GG4 (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue #4) and LA Kush to create a relaxing strain perfect for winding down. Inheriting strong traits from both parents, this hybrid carries the classic OG taste of earthy diesel. Its aroma is rich with diesel and pine notes accented by a sour and earthy fragrance. LA Cake is a great option for those seeking pain relief or more powerful euphoria, as this strain imbues the mind and body with tranquilizing relaxation.