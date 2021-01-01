 Loading…

  5. Mars OG (1 Gram Indica Badder)
Indica

Mars OG (1 Gram Indica Badder)

by Jetpacks

Jetpacks Concentrates Solvent Mars OG (1 Gram Indica Badder)

For cannabinauts who want to fly high above the clouds, new Jetpacks' Badder will have you surfing the Milky Way. This smooth, creamy cannabis extract offers a cosmic cruise through a constellation of concentrated cannabinoids and terpenes crafted from some of our favorite cannabis strains.

Make sure your brain is strapped in as you take off with these strain-specific kief enhanced pre-rolls.

Mars OG

Mars OG
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Mars OG is one spacey indica. Coming out of the California Bay Area, Mars OG has been given its planetary name in reference to its growing conditions. Planetary strains refer to strains which began indoors and were moved outdoors to complete the grow cycle in more natural conditions. The end result is a dense bud with a high flower-to-leaf ratio that produces a heavy-handed body buzz. With a hearty, thick taste and pungent smell, Mars OG will take away your pains and easily put you to sleep.

