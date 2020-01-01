 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Master Yoda 0.5G Hybrid Pre-Roll

by Jetpacks

Jetpacks Cannabis Pre-rolls Master Yoda 0.5G Hybrid Pre-Roll

About this product

.5G pre-roll enhanced with kief!

About this strain

Master Yoda

Master Yoda

With lab-tested THC levels that reach over 20%, strong medicine, Master Yoda is. This strain, however, is not about brute “Force,” as the original Master Yoda would know, and the sativa side of this mostly indica buzz has just enough of an uplifting balance to please just about anyone. Master Yoda clinched 1st Place at High Times Los Angeles Cannabis Cup in 2012, where the OG Kush and Master Kush cross was already a local favorite. Growers also like this strain for its hybrid resilience and its 8 week flowering time.

About this brand

Jetpacks Logo
Make sure your brain is strapped in as you take of with these strain-specific kief enhanced pre-rolls.