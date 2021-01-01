 Loading…

Sativa

Pineapple Jack (1 Gram Hybrid Sugar)

by Jetpacks

Jetpacks Concentrates Solvent Pineapple Jack (1 Gram Hybrid Sugar)

About this product

Jetpacks' shimmering sugar wax will have you swinging from star to star! This pure, clean and power packed cannabis concentrate features glistening granules of terpenes and cannabinoids skillfully drawn from some of our favorite cannabis strains.

About this brand

Make sure your brain is strapped in as you take off with these strain-specific kief enhanced pre-rolls.

About this strain

Pineapple Jack

Terpenes
  Terpinolene
  Myrcene
  Caryophyllene

Pineapple Jack is a mostly sativa cannabis strain whose Jack Herer and Pineapple genetics collide, combining their soaring, blissful effects in unison. Tropical fruit and citrus flavors meet the earthy, piney taste of Jack Herer in an unusual pairing of island and tundra aromas. Weightless euphoria lifts the spirits, helping you keep your chin held high amidst stress and depression while still leaving you feeling active and productive.

