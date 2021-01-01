 Loading…

  5. Pineapple Punch 0.5G Sativa with Kief Pre-Roll 6 pack
Sativa

Pineapple Punch 0.5G Sativa with Kief Pre-Roll 6 pack

by Jetpacks

Jetpacks Cannabis Pre-rolls Pineapple Punch 0.5G Sativa with Kief Pre-Roll 6 pack

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Jetpacks 6 pack Takes You Even Higher! A power-packed super stash that really takes you places! Kief-enhanced Jetpacks Original pre-rolls, now available in convenient 6-packs! Stock up for your next fantastic voyage with the six-pack super stash designed for extended journeys into deep space.

About this brand

Jetpacks Logo
Make sure your brain is strapped in as you take off with these strain-specific kief enhanced pre-rolls.

About this strain

Pineapple Punch

Pineapple Punch
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Pinene
  3. Myrcene

Pineapple Punch by Flying Dutchmen is a 70/30 sativa-dominant strain that unites Skunk #1 genetics with those of the Hawaiian indica Real McCoy. As suggested by the name, Pineapple Punch delivers a medley of pineapple, tropical citrus, and sweet floral flavors, while the uplifting, lighthearted effects provide a vacation from stress and bad moods. This sativa’s mellow and functional effects make it a great choice for getting out to social gatherings or appreciating nature.

