Pineapple Punch (.5g Pre-Roll Enhanced with Kief)
by Jetpacks
About this product
Make sure you’re strapped in tight for blast off with this pre-roll. Enhanced with Kief, the sticky crystals that give Jetpacks that extra hit of THC. With a smooth and even burn, this pre-roll promises lift off from anywhere, always making you feel sky high.
About this brand
Jetpacks
About this strain
Pineapple Punch
Terpenes
- Terpinolene
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
Pineapple Punch by Flying Dutchmen is a 70/30 sativa-dominant strain that unites Skunk #1 genetics with those of the Hawaiian indica Real McCoy. As suggested by the name, Pineapple Punch delivers a medley of pineapple, tropical citrus, and sweet floral flavors, while the uplifting, lighthearted effects provide a vacation from stress and bad moods. This sativa’s mellow and functional effects make it a great choice for getting out to social gatherings or appreciating nature.
