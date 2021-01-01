 Loading…

Sativa

Pineapple Punch (.5g Pre-Roll Enhanced with Kief)

by Jetpacks

Jetpacks Cannabis Pre-rolls Pineapple Punch (.5g Pre-Roll Enhanced with Kief)

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Make sure you’re strapped in tight for blast off with this pre-roll. Enhanced with Kief, the sticky crystals that give Jetpacks that extra hit of THC. With a smooth and even burn, this pre-roll promises lift off from anywhere, always making you feel sky high.

About this brand

Jetpacks Logo
Make sure your brain is strapped in as you take off with these strain-specific kief enhanced pre-rolls.

About this strain

Pineapple Punch

Pineapple Punch
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Pineapple Punch by Flying Dutchmen is a 70/30 sativa-dominant strain that unites Skunk #1 genetics with those of the Hawaiian indica Real McCoy. As suggested by the name, Pineapple Punch delivers a medley of pineapple, tropical citrus, and sweet floral flavors, while the uplifting, lighthearted effects provide a vacation from stress and bad moods. This sativa’s mellow and functional effects make it a great choice for getting out to social gatherings or appreciating nature.

