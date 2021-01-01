 Loading…

  5. Platinum Kush 0.5G Indica Pre-Roll Enhanced with Kief & Stardust©
Platinum Kush 0.5G Indica Pre-Roll Enhanced with Kief & Stardust©

by Jetpacks

Jetpacks Hi-Octane Takes You Higher Blast off into the outer limits with the latest addition to our jetpacks collection. These brand new half gram Hi-Octane joints are always boasting 30%+ THC and are packed with blended flower loaded with kief and stardust (shatter). There's no bigger bang for your buck anywhere in the galaxy!

Make sure your brain is strapped in as you take off with these strain-specific kief enhanced pre-rolls.

Platinum Kush

  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Limonene

Platinum Kush is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing OG Kush with Afghani. This strain takes on a platinum-silver shade due to its thick coat of crystal resin. With purple hues and bright orange hairs, its buds grow dense with a sweet fruity and hashy aroma. The buzz from Platinum Kush has been described as strongly cerebral and body-numbing.

