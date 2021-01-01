 Loading…

Sativa

Purple Haze (1 Gram Sativa Badder)

by Jetpacks

Purple Haze (1 Gram Sativa Badder)

About this product

For cannabinauts who want to fly high above the clouds, new Jetpacks' Badder will have you surfing the Milky Way. This smooth, creamy cannabis extract offers a cosmic cruise through a constellation of concentrated cannabinoids and terpenes crafted from some of our favorite cannabis strains.

About this brand

Make sure your brain is strapped in as you take off with these strain-specific kief enhanced pre-rolls.

About this strain

Purple Haze

Purple Haze
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Purple Haze is a sativa marijuana strain popularized by Jimi Hendrix’s 1967 classic song, Purple Haze. This strain delivers a dreamy burst of euphoria that brings veteran consumers back to their psychedelic heyday. This nostalgic sativa staple remains cherished for its high energy cerebral stimulation that awakens creativity and blissful contentment throughout the day. Purple Haze is believed to have descended from parent strains Purple Thai and Haze, which pass on a mix of sweet and earthy flavors underscored by notes of berry and sharp spice. Purple Haze buds typically acquire vibrant hues of lavender that further justify the naming of this strain.

