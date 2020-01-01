 Loading…

  5. Rocket Fuel 0.5G Hybrid Pre-Roll Enhanced with Kief & Stardust©
Hybrid

Rocket Fuel 0.5G Hybrid Pre-Roll Enhanced with Kief & Stardust©

by Jetpacks

Jetpacks Cannabis Pre-rolls Rocket Fuel 0.5G Hybrid Pre-Roll Enhanced with Kief & Stardust©

About this product

Jetpacks Hi-Octane Takes You Higher! Blast off into the outer limits with the latest addition to our jetpacks collection. These brand new half gram Hi-Octane joints are always boasting 30%+ THC and are packed with blended flower loaded with kief and stardust (shatter). There's no bigger bang for your buck anywhere in the galaxy!

About this strain

Rocket Fuel

Rocket Fuel

Rocket Fuel is an indica-dominant hybrid cross between Jet Fuel OG and Face Off OG Bx1. It maintains a pungent, fuel-packed flavor profile, expressing notes of diesel and spice. With euphoric but relaxed effects that lift the mood while calming the body, Rocket Fuel may help alleviate pain, stress, and depression. 

About this brand

Make sure your brain is strapped in as you take off with these strain-specific kief enhanced pre-rolls.