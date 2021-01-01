 Loading…

  5. Romulan (1 Gram Indica Badder)
Indica

Romulan (1 Gram Indica Badder)

by Jetpacks

Jetpacks Concentrates Solvent Romulan (1 Gram Indica Badder)

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

For cannabinauts who want to fly high above the clouds, new Jetpacks' Badder will have you surfing the Milky Way. This smooth, creamy cannabis extract offers a cosmic cruise through a constellation of concentrated cannabinoids and terpenes crafted from some of our favorite cannabis strains.

About this brand

Jetpacks Logo
Make sure your brain is strapped in as you take off with these strain-specific kief enhanced pre-rolls.

About this strain

Romulan

Romulan
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Romulan is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing North American Indica with White Rhino. Named after the alien Star Trek race, this pine-scented strain is revered for its potent and therapeutic qualities. You can expect Romulan to deliver intense, cerebral effects that eventually give way to sedation and relaxation. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help treat symptoms related to muscle spasms and nerve damage. Growers say Romulan produces dense, frosty buds and is a popular choice among growers in the Pacific Northwest.

