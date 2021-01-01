 Loading…

  5. Sky Master 0.5G Sativa Pre-Roll Enhanced with Kief & Stardust©
Sativa

Sky Master 0.5G Sativa Pre-Roll Enhanced with Kief & Stardust©

by Jetpacks

Jetpacks Cannabis Pre-rolls Sky Master 0.5G Sativa Pre-Roll Enhanced with Kief & Stardust©

About this product

Jetpacks Hi-Octane Takes You Higher Blast off into the outer limits with the latest addition to our jetpacks collection. These brand new half gram Hi-Octane joints are always boasting 30%+ THC and are packed with blended flower loaded with kief and stardust (shatter). There's no bigger bang for your buck anywhere in the galaxy!

About this brand

Make sure your brain is strapped in as you take off with these strain-specific kief enhanced pre-rolls.

About this strain

Sky Master

Sky Master
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Sky Master by Washington Bud Company is a strain born and bred in the heart of the Pacific Northwest. The sativa-dominant offspring of Blue Dream and Master Kush, Sky Master inherits their tried-and-true effects which give consumers a pleasurable jolt of uplifting cerebral energy that translates to warm, functional relaxation. Thanks to its uplifting buzz, this floral, pine-scented strain lends well to achy and active cannabis consumers on the go. 

