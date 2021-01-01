 Loading…

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Space Queen 0.5G Hybrid Kief Enhanced Pre-Roll 6 pack
Hybrid

Space Queen 0.5G Hybrid Kief Enhanced Pre-Roll 6 pack

by Jetpacks

Jetpacks Cannabis Pre-rolls Space Queen 0.5G Hybrid Kief Enhanced Pre-Roll 6 pack

About this product

Jetpacks 6 pack Takes You Even Higher! A power-packed super stash that really takes you places! Kief-enhanced Jetpacks Original pre-rolls, now available in convenient 6-packs! Stock up for your next fantastic voyage with the six-pack super stash designed for extended journeys into deep space.

About this brand

Jetpacks Logo
Make sure your brain is strapped in as you take off with these strain-specific kief enhanced pre-rolls.

About this strain

Space Queen

Space Queen
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Space Queen is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Romulan and Cinderella 99. This strain provides effects that intensely trippy and speedy. If you enjoy a buzzy head high, Space Queen is your ticket. This strain features an aroma of apples, vanilla, and cherries. Growers say Space Queen has large, resinous buds that produce large yields.

